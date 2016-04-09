Residents get all shook up

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A record-tying earthquake in the edge of Oklahoma's key energy-producing areas rattled the Midwest from Nebraska to North Texas on Saturday, and likely will bring fresh attention to the practice of disposing oil and gas field wastewater deep underground.

In Southwest Oklahoma, residents reported creaking ceilings and walls, swinging chandeliers and swaying beds as the energy from the quake 150 miles away rudely awakened them.

The United States Geological Survey said a 5.6 magnitude earthquake happened at 7:02 a.m. Saturday in north-central Oklahoma, on the fringe of an area where regulators had stepped in to limit wastewater disposal. That temblor matches a November 2011 quake in the same region.

The first quake Saturday near Pawnee was followed by nine aftershocks ranging from magnitude 2.7 to 3.6 in the same area in just over three hours. Two more smaller quakes were reported in northwestern Oklahoma before 5:30 p.m., making a grand total of 12 since midnight.

An increase in magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes in Oklahoma has been linked to underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which since 2013 has asked wastewater-well owners to reduce disposal volumes in parts of the state, directed about 35 wells within an approximately 500-square-mile area around the epicenter to shut down within seven to 10 days because of previous connections between the injection of wastewater and earthquakes. It is also working with the federal Environmental Protection Administration which has jurisdiction over an additional 211 square miles in Osage County to consider shutting wells there.

"All of our actions have been based on the link that researchers have drawn between the Arbuckle disposal well operations and earthquakes in Oklahoma," spokesman Matt Skinner said Saturday. "We're trying to do this as quickly as possible, but we have to follow the recommendations of the seismologists, who tell us everything going off at once can cause an (earthquake)."

Skinner said the commission's "area of interest" includes another 211 square miles in Osage County, but doesn't know how many wells may be involved because the area is under the jurisdiction of the Environmental Protection Agency, and that the commission is working with that agency.

"EPA decides on the wells in Osage County. We don't know anything about Osage County, legally we're not even allowed to ask," Skinner said.

Pawnee County Emergency Management Director Mark Randell said no buildings collapsed in the town of 2,200 about nine miles southeast of the epicenter. "We've got buildings cracked," Randell said. "Most of it's brick and mortar, old buildings from the early 1900s."

Randell also said a man suffered a minor head injury when part of a fireplace fell on him as he protected a child. The man was treated and released.

The Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma said that all its "buildings have damage to such an extent that we will be closed until inspections can determine whether they are safe to occupy or not."