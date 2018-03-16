Repeat DUI offender sentenced in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) An Oklahoma man with four previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol has been sentenced to life in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a woman and a foreign exchange student on New Year's Eve 2016.

Craig Maker pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder and two drunken driving offenses in the fatal collision on Dec. 31, 2016 in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the 31-year-old was driving more than 100 mph when he slammed into a vehicle, killing 37-year-old Amanda Carson and 18-year-old Nhu Huong. Carson's two young children, then ages 4 and 9, were injured in the crash, but survived.