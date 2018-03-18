Rep. Brad Boles sworn into office

State Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, was sworn into the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Friday to represent House District 51.

The district includes portions of Grady, McClain and Stephens counties.

Boles was elected in a special election conducted after the resignation of former Rep. Scott Biggs, who took a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"It's an honor to be chosen by the voters to represent District 51, and I'm excited to get to work quickly on the many challenging issues that our state is currently facing," Boles said after his election. "We need to fix our budget gap and find a way to get teachers a raise. It's not acceptable that we are now ranked dead last in the country in teacher pay, and we can do better and we must do better."

He said legislators also need to ensure that rural health care is funded properly.

"There have been too many rural health care facilities close their doors in the last few years and we need to help support them so that rural Oklahomans continue to have immediate access to healthcare throughout the state," Boles said.