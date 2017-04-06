Refuge will offer wildlife tours

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will have Wildlife Tours on Saturday and June 17 and 24.

The public will have an opportunity to view wildlife on a bus tour through the refuge. A unique feature of this season is the young buffalo and longhorn calves. Due to the weather conditions and excessive rainfall, the Special Use Area may not be accessible.

Reservations are required and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday. Call the Refuge Visitor Center at 429-2197 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tour participants will meet at the Refuge Visitor Center at the Oklahoma 49-115 junction. Visitors may obtain a refuge leaflet and map from one of the dispensers located at each of the five entrances.

All tours except the June 17 tour will be in the afternoon and depart from the Visitor Center promptly at 5:30 p.m. The June 17 tour will be a morning event, departing at 6:30 am. All tours will last approximately three hours. Due to the length of the program, children must be at least 8 years of age to participate.

The refuge's public interpretive program is intended for individuals and family groups. Only one family's reservation will be accepted per telephone call.