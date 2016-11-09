Refuge will auction 119 longhorns on Thursday

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will have its 73rd annual public auction of Texas Longhorns at noon Thursday at the refuge corrals immediately north of Refuge Headquarters, 12 miles northwest of Cache off Oklahoma 49.

The refuge will have 119 animals for sale. The list includes 11 adult cows, one with a heifer calf, 15 steers of at least two years of age, 19 yearling bulls, 16 yearling heifers, 26 bull calves and 31 heifer calves.

The refuge intends to sell 38 semen samples (five or 10 -cc straws per animal) from registered bulls. Semen samples are housed at Reproduction Enterprises Inc. The refuge will have Reproduction Enterprises release samples to buyers within two days of purchase. Buyers will pay sample shipping costs ($120-130 per shipment).

All sale animals may be viewed at the refuge corrals between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday. Refuge staff will be available to answer questions about sale animals. All longhorns being sold are registered with or subject for registration with the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America (TLBAA), International Texas Longhorn Association (ITLA) and the Cattleman's Texas Longhorn Registry (CTLR).

All adult cows and bulls have been tested negative for brucellosis. Heifer calves have been vaccinated against brucellosis with RB-51 vaccine. All bull and heifer calves have been vaccinated against blackleg disease. Health certificates required for interstate shipment of cows and calves will be provided by a veterinarian following the auction. Breeding age bulls will require a negative trichomoniasis test within 30 days unless going to slaughter. Prospective buyers should be familiar with their states' requirements for importing cattle from Oklahoma.