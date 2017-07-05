Refuge to offer wildflower walks

"Wildflower Walks" will be conducted at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in May. The tours will be offered on the following Saturday mornings: May 13, 20 and 27.

Reservations are required and are taken on a first-come, first-served basis starting Monday. Please call the Refuge Visitor Center on the following line only: 580-429-2197, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Tours will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tour participants will board a bus and ride to several sites within the refuge, where short walks will be conducted to identify various types of wildflowers.

Tour participants will meet at the Refuge Visitor Center located at the intersection of Oklahoma 49-115. Visitors may obtain a refuge leaflet and map from one of the dispensers located at each of the five entrances.

Each tour will last approximately three hours. Due to the length of the program, children must be at least 8 years of age to participate. Reservations will be retained until 10 minutes prior to departure on each date. After that time, standbys will be accepted.