Refuge considers recent elk hunts successful

Hunters who took part in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge's two controlled elk hunts had a high success rate.

Wildlife biologist Dan McDonald, who coordinated both hunts, said that of 100 permits available for the hunt that took place Dec. 12-14, 97 were issued. Three of those whose names were drawn chose not to pay the $50 fee to participate. Of the 94 who did pay, 91 showed up for the actual hunt. The "no shows" accounted for two bull permits and four cow permits.

Of the 28 bull hunters, 25 filled their permits for an 89 percent success rate, McDonald said. Of 63 cow hunters, 44 filled their tags for a 70 percent success rate.

Participants in the December hunt harvested 69 elk for an overall success rate of 76 percent.

For the hunt held Tuesday through Thursday of this week, 98 of the 100 permits available were issued. One hunter with a bull permit and 10 with cow permits were "no shows," leaving 87 participants in the hunt.

Of 29 bull hunters, 28 were successful for a 97 percent success rate, which McDonald said is very good. Of 48 cow permits, 40 were filled for a 69 percent success rate.

Participants in the January hunt harvested 68 elk for an overall success rate of 78 percent.

The combined total of animals taken in the two hunts was 137.