Reduced-cost exams, glasses to be offered

BURNS FLAT - South Western Oklahoma Development Authority Aging Services, in cooperation with area optometrists, will provide reduced-cost eye exams and eyeglasses to older people in several area counties.

In order to qualify, participants must be 60 or older or an ADvantage consumer; reside in Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Beckham, Custer, Washita or Roger Mills counties; and meet income guidelines. Elderly or disabled ADvantage applicants must not be case-managed by any agency other than SWODA Aging Services.

Call Tangela Henry at 1-800-627-4882, ext. 126.