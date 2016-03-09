Record 5.6M quake felt across Oklahoma, midwest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A strong, serious earthquake rattled parts of Oklahoma Saturday morning.

The quake registered as a 5.6-magnitude in preliminary reports.

Saturday's quake was centered about 9 miles northwest of Pawnee, Okla. Mayor Brad Sewell confirms damage in the downtown area.

At least one building sustained damage to an exterior wall. The area is barricaded and Sewell says a building inspector will assess the damage.

A barn fire was also reported north of town but the mayor says that was electrical in nature and it's not clear if the earthquake was responsible.

Members of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission's seismicity team were "working" the earthquake, a spokesman said.

Governor Mary Fallin said members of the emergency management team were on the way to Pawnee to assess damage.

People across the state and various other states reported feeling it. One tweet as far away as Houston reported the quake.

The USGS warned Oklahomans of aftershocks, as well.

An increase in magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes in Oklahoma has been linked to underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have asked producers to reduce wastewater disposal volumes in earthquake-prone regions of the state.

Earlier this week, the same spot, which is about 70 miles northeast of Oklahoma City and about 55 miles northwest of Tulsa, saw a magnitude 3.2 temblor.

Sean Weide in Omaha, Neb., told The Associated Press that he'd never been in an earthquake before and thought he was getting dizzy. Weide said he and one of his daughters "heard the building start creaking" and said it "was surreal."