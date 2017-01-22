Recent rains stop expanding drought

Each new year finds livestock producers feeding mother cows on native pasture, measuring the amount of wheat pasture remaining and casting an eye on the sky for any sign of scarce winter rain.

Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension livestock marketing specialist, says the rain portion of the outlook took on a beneficial aspect in the past few days.

"Record daily rainfall was recorded for several locations Sunday, January 15," he said. "This moisture will stop rapidly expanding drought conditions across the state. The latest Drought Monitor showed 88 percent of the state in drought conditions ranging from D1-D4. This compares to just three months ago when 62 percent of the state had no dry conditions.

"Dry and cold conditions slowed or stopped wheat growth and left wheat pastures in increasingly poor condition. Many stocked wheat pastured are very short which has forced producers to increase hay feeding or move cattle to other pastures or to market."

Peel said total U.S. hay stocks on Dec. 1, 2016, were up 0.9 percent from one year ago. In the southeastern United States, states such as Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky had lower supplies of hay available.

Texas' supply was up 25 percent, the highest supply since 2007.

Oklahoma's hay supply was up 4.6 percent, and Arkansas and Kansas also boasted increased hay supplies. Farther north, Peel said, hay stocks in South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri had less hay available.

Peel said cash feeder prices, especially for calves, have started stronger this year. Combined weekly Oklahoma auction volume for the first full week of January was over 44,000 head, sharply higher than the 28,000 for the same week last year.

"This may reflect cattle sales due to poor wheat pasture conditions, as well as cattle carried over from the end of 2016 for tax purposes." he said. "Some producers may be selling one set of stockers now, hoping to buy a second set for wheat graze-out, assuming wheat pasture conditions improve in the next few weeks."