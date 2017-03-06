REAL ID extension will expire on Tuesday

Barring a last-minute reprieve by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, an extension on the deadline for Oklahoma to come into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act will expire Tuesday.

On March 2 Gov. Mary Fallin did sign into law a bill to bring the state into compliance, but setting up the mechanism to offer Oklahoma residents REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses is expected to take 2-2 years. Michael McNutt, communications director for the governor, said hurdles to be overcome include distribution, design and training of people who will issue REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses.

McNutt said Oklahoma Public Safety Commissioner Michael Thompson requested another extension on April 14 and "we hope to receive approval any day."

Even if Homeland Security does not respond by Tuesday, Oklahoma will still have a grace period through July 10, and Homeland Security could grant Oklahoma an extension during that window, he said.

The extension Thompson requested would run through October. State officials plan on asking for additional one-year extensions each October until Oklahoma is in full compliance.

The 2005 federal law signed by former President George W. Bush was intended to increase security in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. REAL ID is a coordinated effort by the states and the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of state-issued identification documents, which should inhibit terrorists' ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.

According to the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office, REAL ID compliance will have no effect on active-duty or active Guard and Reserve members who have Department of Defense (DOD) ID cards, workers who have Common Access Cards (CACs), military spouses or military retirees, who should also have DoD cards.