Reading program in need of volunteers

DUNCAN - Planning has begun for Readers & Leaders, a volunteer program aimed at helping improve reading skills and enjoyment in the lower elementary grades of Duncan area schools.

Coordinated by the United Way of Stephens County, the program pairs volunteer readers with participating Duncan pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade classrooms.

Volunteers, who read once a week for 30 minutes to full classes, small groups or individuals, will assist students in the development of listening, speaking, reading and comprehension skills, modeling a joy of reading and enthusiasm for learning.

"We're excited to continue a program that has already proved meaningful for our young people," Patty Jennings, coordinator for the program said. "Nothing is more important than a child's ability to read and to communicate."

Jennings, a Duncan native and Cameron University graduate, is a retired educator who taught 15 years in the Duncan Public Schools system. She was named teacher of the year in 2009 and continues her work as organist and pianist at First Christian Church and piano teacher for the Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center.

A number of volunteers from previous years will continue in the Readers & Leaders program, but the need for additional participants is an immediate and significant goal.