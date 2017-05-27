Ranchers ride in style at Peruvian show

DUNCAN - When it came down to it, for Dr. Alice White it was all about the gait.

After years of riding and showing a variety of horses, White decided two decades ago that time was physically catching up with her. That situation prompted the Bryan, Texas, rancher to search for a new "equine ride," and she found the answer in a breed with a small following in the United States.

"About 20 years ago, we had an interest in finding a gaited horse that would be more comfortable to ride. As you get older, you want to climb onto a horse that won't give you a bumpy ride, and that's when we looked into Peruvian horses," said White, who joins Dr. James H. Johnson in running JyW Coyote Creek Ranch.

"I had shown and ridden trails with all sorts of animals I had even ridden mules in shows. But we started with two Peruvian geldings and they turned out to be smooth to ride and easy to show, and they were wonderful trail (riding) horses.

"We now have close to 30 Peruvian horses, including four baby girls that were born this year.

"I won't ride anything other than Peruvians."

Friday morning at Stephens County Fair & Expo Center, White was taking a break after winning two awards at the Sooner State and Camino Real/Lone Star Horse Club's Peruvian Horse Show. There will be more chances for White to collect prizes as the show progresses over the weekend.

White would also use some of that time promoting a horse breed that emerged almost 400 years ago when Spanish conquistadors arrived in South America.

The Peruvian has four unique four-beat gaits the walk, Paso Llano, Sobreandando and Huachano but they don't require help from humans in learning those lateral movement skills.

"Peruvians are the only horses that have a 100 percent natural gait. They come out of their mama knowing how to gait," White explained. "You will also hear references to 'brio,' which is a characteristic the horses also develop naturally.

"'Brio' is a controlled energy that allows the horses to perform with intensity but always with control. They can get up and go when you want and they will immediately settle when you want them to settle.