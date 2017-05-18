Rainfall recorded in region

Although Southwest Oklahoma missed out on the tornadoes and wind storms that resulted in damage, injuries and even a death to the north Tuesday night, area rain gauges did receive some moderate to heavy amounts of rain with some amounts of over an inch.

Nearly an inch in Lawton; nearly 1.5 in Mangum

The rain gauge at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport measured 0.89 of an inch while Fort Sill reported 0.85 of an inch. Other area rainfall totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 0.71 of an inch; Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.48 of an inch; Altus Air Force Base, 0.32 of an inch; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 0.09 of an inch; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 0.53 of an inch.

Rainfall totals reported at area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Mangum, 1.46 inches; Apache, 1.35 inches; Grandfield, 1.22 inches; Waurika, 1.05 inches; Medicine Park, 0.82 of an inch; Walters, 0.79 of an inch; Velma, 0.76 of an inch; Rush Springs, 0.58 of an inch; Hobart, 0.49 of an inch; Altus, 0.29 of an inch; Fort Cobb, 0.27 of an inch; and Altus, 0.24 of an inch.