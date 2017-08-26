Rain makes big splash in SW Oklahoma

A heavy downpour of rain hit the Lawton area and much of Southwest Oklahoma Friday morning and afternoon with local amounts of around 2.50 inches in just a few hours, resulting in reports of flash flooding in some locations. Some surrounding areas received in excess of four inches of rain in a short time, creating rather unusual weather for the month of August at least for Oklahoma.

Fort Sill led in local rainfall totals with 5.1 inches reported while the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport reported 3.25 inches. Other area rain totals as confirmed by the National Weather Service included Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan, 0.53 of an inch; Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.39; Altus Air Force Base, 0.17; Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 0.48; and Hobart Municipal Airport, 3.95.

Rainfall totals measured at area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Medicine Park, 4.67 inches; Mangum 4.63; Hobart, 4.13; Apache, 1.25; Fort Cobb, 0.86; Hollis, 0.62; Rush Springs, 0.55; Walters, 0.51; of an inch; Velma, 0.11; Tipton, 0.04; and Grandfield, 0.03.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, said only minor non-injury accidents were reported on city streets during Friday's heavy rains with no water rescues conducted.