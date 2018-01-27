Rain gauges barely move after system moves through

Southwest Oklahoma got a very small break from drought as small amounts of rain showered many locations Thursday.

The rain gauge at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport measured 0.01 of an inch, all of which fell between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Fort Sill received 0.03 of an inch between 10 p.m. and midnight, while Halliburton Field Airport in Duncan received 0.01 of an inch. Other area rainfall totals confirmed by the National Weather Service in Norman included Frederick Municipal Airport, 0.03 of an inch; Altus Air Force Base, 0.01 of an inch; and Altus/Quartz Mountain Regional Airport, 0.05 of an inch.

Rainfall totals at area Oklahoma Mesonet sites included Medicine Park, 0.08 of an inch; Apache, 0.07 of an inch; Fort Cobb, 0.06 of an inch; Velma, 0.05 of an inch; Tipton, 0.04 of an inch; Walters, Rush Springs and Waurika, each 0.03 of an inch; Hollis, 0.02 of an inch; and Altus and Mangum, both 0.01 of an inch.