Rain doesn't dampen trappers' spirits

STERLING - A little thunder and a little rain couldn't keep the men and women of the fall Beaver Creek Free Trappers Rendezvous from finding higher ground Friday morning.

By the late morning, any lingering storm cloud had since dissipated, leaving behind clear skies and thick humidity at the rendezvous site outside of Sterling. Patches of wet grass and mud were the only reminders of the storms that had come through well, that and some wet clothes and items sitting outside Jeff "Bones" Lathrop's canopy.

"It got a little wet in here this morning," he said. "Nothing too bad, but I've got stuff drying out right now."

The great flood that wasn't didn't deter many from arriving Friday morning. Several longtime participants were already on the firing lines, first thing, with their black powder firearms. It was black powder shooting that first enthralled Lathrop more than 40 years ago.

"A friend of mine told me about muzzle loading in 1970 and I fell in love with it," he said. "I've been around guns my whole life and black powder shooting is what brought me here."

There's more to the rendezvous than just black powder shooting. Participants are expected to give up modern amenities in favor of roughing it the mountain man way. This isn't camping in the woods near the lake for an extended weekend, where one can cook a big breakfast on a hot plate, listen to a battery-powered radio or work on a laptop with the cool breeze in the air. The only technology at the Beaver Creek Rendezvous is 19th century technology and the grit and determination to use it.

"It's a lot of fun to do this," Lathrop said. "We're out here doing things the way the old timers used to do it."