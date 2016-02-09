You are here

Home » News » Area » Prospective wildland firefighters to meet

Prospective wildland firefighters to meet

Fri, 09/02/2016 - 3:47am Scott Rains

CACHE - Prospective wildland firefighters 18 and older are asked to come to a meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Building, 752 NW Quanah Road, 1 mile west of Old 62/Cache Road, turn south 1/16-mile on Quanah Road.

No experience is necessary and training is provided. The work is arduous, so all applicants will need an up-to-date physical by the time of hire. Following a physical, firefighters will be go into training. Firefighters are paid. 

A prior story conflated this independent group's affiliation with a tribal wildland firefighting group. Call James Kowena, supervisor/coordinator, 215-2730. 

Read on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620