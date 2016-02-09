Prospective wildland firefighters to meet

CACHE - Prospective wildland firefighters 18 and older are asked to come to a meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Building, 752 NW Quanah Road, 1 mile west of Old 62/Cache Road, turn south 1/16-mile on Quanah Road.

No experience is necessary and training is provided. The work is arduous, so all applicants will need an up-to-date physical by the time of hire. Following a physical, firefighters will be go into training. Firefighters are paid.

A prior story conflated this independent group's affiliation with a tribal wildland firefighting group. Call James Kowena, supervisor/coordinator, 215-2730.