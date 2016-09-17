Prosecutors ask for $11.5 million

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma prosecutors are asking for $11.5 million in state funding for critical needs. Members of the District Attorneys Council voted on Thursday to submit a fiscal year 2018 budget request of just more than $46 million, The Tulsa World reports.

Most of the council's critical needs request, nearly $8.8 million, is for new staff or to fill vacant posts. Slightly more than $1.2 million is for salary adjustments to assist with retaining staff.

Lawmakers had $1.3 billion less for the fiscal year 2017 budget due to depressed energy prices, tax cuts and an inability to reduce the tax credits and incentives previously given out to generate economic activity.