Prosecutor: Bomb suspect 'turned to hate'

TULSA (AP) - A 28-year-old man facing federal charges in a pipe bomb explosion outside a northeast Oklahoma Air Force recruiting center "turned to hate" after he couldn't complete the training required to become a certified electrician in that branch of the military, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Authorities offered a first glimpse of what they say drove Benjamin Don Roden to plant the bomb late Monday at the recruiting center in suburban Tulsa.

Rejected and out of work, authorities said, the decorated former airman harbored a grudge against the Air Force, and also began blaming that military branch for blocking his attempt to join the U.S. Marines.

"He had every intention of becoming an electrician," said acting U.S. Attorney Loretta Radford. "When that didn't come to be, that's when he turned to hate."

An affidavit filed Wednesday by federal investigators documents Roden's rambling, profanity-laced letters they say he mailed to superiors, blaming the federal government for using "special warfare tactics and spying to attempt to drive these so-called inadequate performers" out of the service.

"In my case, they have also affected my ability to get a job," investigators said Roden wrote.

The documents also detail a cryptic Facebook post Roden made a day before the bomb exploded. Federal prosecutors now believe he had slashed the tires and busted the windows of a recruiter's car parked at the same center on Sunday.

"That government vehicle looks beautiful setting outside that office in (sic) tulsa," Roden posted Sunday. "That is how I am going to make up for 2 years 7 months without a job and (sic) harrassment."

A day later, the pipe bomb exploded in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby, blowing the door off the recruiting center. The building was closed at the time and no one was injured, authorities said.

When authorities arrested Roden on Tuesday, they said they searched his motorcycle and apartment and discovered a bag containing two pipe bombs, materials used to make explosive devices, a chamber-loaded .45 caliber handgun with ammunition, an AR-15 assault-style rifle, more than $3,800 in U.S. currency and an application for a German national visa, according to the affidavit.

Roden made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday, acknowledging before U.S. Magistrate Judge Frank H. McCarthy in one-word sentences that he understood the charges against him, which include using an explosive to commit a federal felony, destruction of federal property and malicious damage to federal property by use of explosive.