Program may help people, organizations survive budget cuts

With the dark cloud hanging over the nation and Oklahoma in the form of budget cuts, Jerry Wright, with the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits will try to introduce a silver lining as he presents a program from 9 a.m. to noon June 6 at the Center for Creative Living in Lawton.

Goal to build better communities

"Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits has been in existence since 1982," Wright said. "Our goal is to build better communities through non-profits and to give non-profits resources to help them get through these tough times.

"The need for services doesn't go away just because funds do," he said. "The needs will never go away. This is a very timely program right now."

Wright went on to say that statewide and nationwide budget cuts are looking to be about 12-17 percent, involving programs that people really need.

"We teach companies to not only survive, but to thrive," Wright said. "You really don't know what you don't know until you don't know that you don't know it.

"Participants will gain skills and resources for setting and maintaining organizational prioritiesand where to cut backin the midst of uncertain times," he said. "I get to explain to people that you may not be able to help everyone you want, but you can help the ones who need it most. There are over 18,000 non-profits in Oklahoma alone, so we're talking about a large group here."

Members of the Oklahoma Center for Non Profits receive a discounted registration rate of $50, and non-members can register for $100.