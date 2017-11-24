Prizes given at Duncan hospital

DUNCAN The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network will be awarding prizes 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Duncan Regional Hospital on Tuesday. Prizes will be awarded to individuals who completed a survey regarding alcohol and prescription drug use for adults over the age of 18 in Stephens County.

The survey was conducted recently through a partnership of the WMPN, Pathways to a Healthy Stephens County and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. These organizations are working to raise awareness about the dangers of misusing and abusing prescription drugs, reducing the availability of these medications to those who were not prescribed the drugs, and the dangers associated with underage drinking.

The survey's purpose was to help understand the attitudes, beliefs and behaviors prior to implementing local prevention efforts. In three years, a follow up will be conducted to measure the outcomes and assess if any changes occurred. Information collected from the survey will be kept anonymous.