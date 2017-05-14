Principal in Altus named Administrator of the Year

Robbie Holder, principal at L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School in Altus, has been named Administrator of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of Elementary School Principals.

The award recognizes an exemplary principal who sets high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for the students, families and staff.

Robbie Holder is described as "an education leader, possessing successful leadership skills which are on exhibit daily among her faculty, students, parents, community, peers, and military leadership at Altus Air Force Base," according to the association.

A principal for the past 25 years, Holder began her career at Wilson Elementary School in Altus.

Holder said the most significant accomplishment in her years as an educator was being a principal of a 2016 high-performing Blue Ribbon School and receiving the Terrell H. Bell School Leadership Award from the United States Department of Education.

Altus Superintendent Roger Hill describes Holder as "an incredible instructional leader."

"Her leadership throughout her 17-year tenure as principal of Rivers Elementary School, with 37 years in the teaching profession altogether, has been the driving force in shaping the school culture into the learning community it is today," Hill said."

Holder will also serve as a National Distinguished Principal and be recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals in a ceremony in Washington, D.C., this fall.