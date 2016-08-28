Prices suggest calves be kept through winter

Current cattle market conditions indicate stronger stocker calf prices, suggesting cow-calf producers may want to keep their calves, graze them out on winter pasture and then sell them.

Retaining ownership of a calf crop into the feedlot may or may not be a good deal this winter, though, and should be considered in a different context, according to Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension animal marketing specialist.

"Producers will have to continuously monitor feeder cattle markets, not only at price levels, but also at price relationships by weight," Peel said. 'The current market indications can and will change at some point, but there is little reason to expect significant change in current market signals for he foreseeable future."

Peel said feedlots are constantly deciding whether to buy pounds by buying heavy feeder cattle or buying lighter weight feeders and putting the pounds on in the feedlot. Lower feedlot cost of gain means feedlots can afford to pay more for lighter-weight cattle, he said.

"A growing supply of feeder cattle means feedlots don't have to buy lightweight replacements as long as an ample supply of heavy feeders is available to meet their requirements," he said. "This is a big part of the observed increase in heavy feeder cattle prices relative to lightweight feeder cattle prices this summer. For steers, this is revealed in smaller rollback in prices across weights ranging from 500 to 700 pounds.