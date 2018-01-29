Price named Cotton County emergency director

WALTERS Eric Price has been all over the world with the Army and has settled in Walters.

Price became the director of emergency management for Cotton County on Dec. 12. But that's not the only hat he'll wear he is also the safety director for Cotton County and the E-911 coordinator.

"I was hired by the Board of Commissioners for these jobs," Price said. "I've lived in Walters for three years and I enjoy the town. My ultimate goal for this office is to ensure citizens of the county have tools to utilize when disasters strike."

"I want them to know what resources are needed and available," he said. "I want this office to be the central hub that ensures the assets which come in are used properly and to dispense correct information."

As director of the E-911 system, Price will make sure that the E-911 system is up and running to its full potential.

"Basically, E-911 is a system that helps cut response times and gives easier access to the origin of the call," Price said. "The E-911 makes it 100 percent easier to find citizens in the rural areas."

As the safety manager of the county, his duties are to inspect facilities to make sure they are in compliance with guidelines specified for county, state, and federal regulations, and to inspect electric and sewer lines. He also is responsible for building inspections.