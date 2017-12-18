President puts 'America First'

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump, a commander in chief who occasionally directs foreign policy from his Twitter account, on Monday sought to define his overarching plan for keeping the country secure, releasing a lengthy national security strategy paper in advance of a speech distilling its "America first" theme.

Trump described his approach to national security as one that "puts America first" and relies on a "clear-eyed" assessment of U.S. interests, reflecting that he sees the United States locked in a global competition in which America's economic prosperity and national security are closely linked.

The strategy, which White House officials have spent months drafting and Trump wanted to roll out personally, is based on four pillars: protecting the homeland by restricting immigration; pressuring trading partners; building up the military; and otherwise increasing U.S. influence globally.

It describes the major threats facing the U.S. as the nuclear weapons programs in North Korea and Iran, the proliferation of radical Islamist terror groups, "porous borders and unenforced immigration laws" and unfair trade practices that Trump says have weakened the economy and sent American jobs overseas.

Even so, in Trump's first year, North Korea has made significant progress in developing both nuclear weaponry and intercontinental ballistic missiles that could deliver the arms to American territory. Iran's nuclear program has been on ice because of the international deal brokered by former President Barack Obama, but Trump wants to rip that up. He has made no discernible progress in renegotiating trade deals, and companies have continued to create jobs in foreign nations.