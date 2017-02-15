Possible spillway degradation a concern at Clear Creek Lake

DUNCAN - Duncan City Council members approved moving forward with investigation of any possible spillway degradation at the Clear Creek Lake Dam on Tuesday evening.

Kimberly Meeks, city manager, recommended moving forward with the city's contract with Freese and Nichols, Inc. to provide engineering services for the analysis of Clear Creek Lake Dam for $113,120.

"As you will recall, council entered into an agreement with Freese and Nichols, Inc. on June 24, 2016, to provide inspection services regarding the condition of the dam," Meeks said. "The services under that original contract have been completed to include a presentation of findings on Dec. 13, 2016."

The engineers recommended moving forward with investigation that will target the highest item on the risk spreadsheet which is spillway degradation, according to Meeks.

"Analysis of the existing spillway with regard to capacity and integrity will be completed, as well as up to three rehabilitation/replacement alternatives," Meeks said.

Council members also approved a payment request in the amount of $108,380 to Miller Construction for work done at the Lake Humphreys water pump station. Meeks said Miller Construction has completed all work except for System Controls and Data Acquisition, which are ongoing.

Vice Mayor Rickie Mayes asked when the water pump station would be back up and running. Public Works Director Alex Henry said it would be online and in operation today.

In other measures, the governing body approved amending a declaration creating the Duncan Enhancement Trust Authority from five members to eleven members and establishing three year terms for board members. This board will serve as administration, management and expenditure of public and private funds exclusively for projects that will beautify and aesthetically enhance the appearance of the City of Duncan.