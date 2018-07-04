Polls open until 5 p.m. in Apache Tribe election

The Apache Tribe of Oklahoma's 2018 General Election will have polls open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

Polling sites will be located at the Apache Tribe AOA Building in Anadarko, the Boheart building in Apache and the Community Center in Fort Cobb.

To be eligible to vote, voters must be members of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old on the day of the election. Each voter must have a valid identification which is issued by the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma, state driver's license or a state identification card. Any voter who is visibly inebriated will be asked to leave the polling place.

"The Apache Tribal Election Board wanted to ensure that all eligible voters received the opportunity to vote and notified the out-of-state voters and out-of-district voters by mail and asked if you weren't a resident of the established polling districts: Anadarko, Apache, or Fort Cobb; the voter would need to vote by absentee ballot," said Raquel Wildes, election board secretary.