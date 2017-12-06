Polls open today in Medicine Park, Tillman, Caddo Co.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in three counties for three tax-related propositions.

Medicine Park residents will decide on a new 5.5 percent lodging tax that would be added to all overnight stays at the Old Plantation Inn and other cabins and lodgings within town limits. The funds would be added to the town's general fund with 40 percent allocated to infrastructure, another 40 percent to trade and industry, 10 percent to an incentive fund and 5 percent to parks and recreation; the remaining 5 percent would be put in a rainy day fund. The board of trustees could readjust those figures on a monthly basis at its regular meetings.

Anyone with a valid ID that proves residence in Medicine Park, Department of Defense employees reassigned to Fort Sill and government employees whose room is paid for by their employers would be exempt. If passed, the tax would go into effect July 1.

The tax could raise $35,000 or more in its first year depending on the number of people who stay overnight in the community.

Voters can cast their ballots at Town Hall or at the Wichita Mountain Estates Volunteer Fire Department.