Police officer arrested for alleged sex offense
Sat, 12/31/2016 - 2:25am AP Wire
PURCELL (AP) - State investigators say a Blanchard police officer honored two weeks ago by the governor for saving a woman's life has been arrested for an alleged sex offense involving a minor.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 30-year-old officer Jordan Jones was arrested on complaints of solicitation of a minor with the use of technology, receipt of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.