Police: Man admits killing, disposing of body

A 53-year-old Duncan man has been formally charged with killing his friend and dumping him in the trash, leaving him there for up to two weeks before investigators conducted a welfare check and discovered his body.

James Jackson King made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court, where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree murder or, in the alternative, first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of murder and no less than four years if manslaughter is found.

King was arrested April 29 after investigators determined he was the suspect in the death of Cecil Jackson, 64. During a second interview with police, he admitted hitting the elder man in the head with a brick or heavy object twice, killing him.

Duncan police received a tip on April 29 from a friend of the suspect and victim who hadn't heard from Jackson in a few days and said King had told him "he would be in the paper and everyone would know," according to an affidavit filed in court. The man was scared of King, he said Jackson, King and his girlfriend had all been in a homeless shelter at one time. He said King had told him that Jackson was out of state at a funeral and he was driving his car. He was also selling Jackson's items, including gold rings and a television and said he had permission.