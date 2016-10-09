Police issue warrant in homicide

ALTUS - A warrant was issued Friday for the arrest of a 19-year-old Altus man in connection with the Sept. 1 killing of 32-year-old Freddie Lopez at a downtown Altus location.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy said the suspect was identified as Kevin James Nall Jr. A warrant for Nall's arrest was issued through Jackson County District Court on a complaint of first-degree murder. Another felony warrant was issued for Nall for violation of probation.

Murphy said Friday that Altus police anticipate additional arrest warrants will be issued for other people involved in Lopez's killing.

Lopez's body was discovered by police around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 300 block of North Hudson Street. Lopez was shot multiple times and investigators believe Nall fled to the Oklahoma City area after the shooting.

Murphy said police believe Nall is still in the Oklahoma City area and is considered armed and dangerous. He is described as a white male 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has tattoos of a tear drop under his left eye, the name "Chante Felan" on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of the state of Oklahoma with the number 580 on his left hand and the word "Nall" tattooed on his right arm.