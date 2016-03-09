Police identify homicide victim

ALTUS Police have identified the man killed Thursday in a downtown shooting.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Freddie Lopez. Police responded to the 300 block of North Hudson on a call about shots being fired shortly after 12:30 a.m. and discovered the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Murphy said Friday that investigators continued to search for the person or people responsible, but have identified no suspect or suspects. Anyone who has information about the crime is encouraged to contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 482-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and if the information provided leads to an arrest, the caller could be eligible to receive a cash reward.