Police arrest four on drug, weapon charges after search warrant issued at Altus motel

ALTUS - Four suspects were arrested by police on drug- and weapon-related complaints Tuesday at a local motel.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said officers went to the America's Best Value Inn, 1501 E. Broadway, around 3:30 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant on a 34-year-old man. He was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Also taken into custody were three more suspects following a search warrant executed on two motel rooms. They were two men ages 26 and 28, and a 23-year-old woman. Each were arrested on complaints of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm during commission of felony crime, possession of a police scanner in the commission of a crime and harboring a fugitive.

Murphy said during the search officers discovered methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, weapons and a police scanner.