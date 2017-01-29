Polarizing aide to attend NSC meetings

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is changing the advisory circle of national security experts in his White House, and the new configuration reflects the sharp rise of his controversial aide Stephen Bannon.

Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, is now invited to sit in on all meetings of the National Security Council, while officials like the director of national intelligence and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will participate only when summoned.

The decision is raising questions in national security circles. Bannon is the former head of the right-wing Breitbart News website who said last week that the news media should be considered "the opposition party" in the Trump White House. Bannon was a key link for Trump with the nationalist "alt-right" movement during the presidential campaign.

"Stone-cold crazy," is how former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice described the decision. In a Twitter post Sunday, she asked with sarcasm" "Who needs military advice or intell to make policy on ISIL, Syria, Afghanistan, DPRK?" using abbreviations for Islamic State and North Korea.