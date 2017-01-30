Polar plunge may be chance to beat the heat

MEDICINE PARK Prepare to take a not-so-polar plunge into Medicine Creek this weekend.

The once daunting and daring challenge of diving into the frigid waters of Medicine Creek during the first Saturday of February has lost some of its daredevil nature in recent years as temperatures just haven't been very polar. That's just fine, said longtime plunger and event mascot Charley Wright.

"The warmer it is, the more people that come out and get involved," he said. "Last year, you couldn't stir them with a stick."

This weekend looks to be a repeat of the last couple of plunges. Temperatures are forecast to hold in the mid to high 60s continuing the warm pattern from earlier in the week.

"Right now, it looks like the weather is going to clear up and it's going to be one of those pretty days where all of those first-time jumpers can jump in," Wright said.