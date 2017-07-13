Playground to be fixed up in Altus

ALTUS - A Project Day to make repairs and repaint playground equipment at Imagination Station is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday at the children's playground area on Falcon Road across from the community building and Altus City Reservoir.

George Nassaney, owner of Altus Motorsports, said the event was set up for volunteers to make repairs to playground equipment in the park, which has deteriorated in recent years.

"We adopted two little girls and took them to the park and noticed that facilities need to be repaired," he said.

Jenny Brown, event coordinator, said some of the playground equipment is becoming unsafe.

"We want to bring everything up to safety code," she said. "Some of the wood has gotten aged. We're replacing rotted wood with lumber donated by Comanche Home Center in Lawton, and replacing plastic caps. The city has worked to do some work on playground equipment with what manpower and money they have. We're just expanding on what the city has done."