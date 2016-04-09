Plans to kick auditor out of Oklahoma Capitol derailed

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The $245 million renovation of Oklahoma's state Capitol has led to allegations of a space grab.

Officials planned to boot Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones and about two dozen of his employees out of the building, but that was derailed after Jones refused to go along. The Cache Republican, who's been a frequent and vocal critic of the Legislature, accused it and state officials of a space grab.

"It just floored me," Jones said of being notified last week by Secretary of Finance Preston Doerflinger and Capitol project manager Trait Thompson that plans developed in conjunction with House and Senate leaders called for him to be moved out of the building his office has occupied since statehood. Doerflinger also heads the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, which is helping oversee the project.

"What happened was they started arguing over each of them wanting more space. The House wanted more space. The Senate wanted more space. And then OMES wanted more," Jones said. "I never figured they'd expand so much they'd kick us out."

Gov. Mary Fallin said last week she was unaware of plans to evict Jones and directed Doerflinger to work with him on finding an amiable solution. A meeting with Jones is scheduled for Wednesday.