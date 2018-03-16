Plan to fund teacher raises fails

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) A plan to give Oklahoma schoolteachers a pay raise has fallen short in the Oklahoma Senate after a package of tax increases to pay for it couldn't get enough votes.

Amid a looming teacher strike, the Senate late Wednesday voted on a series of bills, including one to give teachers a nearly 13 percent, across-the-board pay hike.

But Democrats who say the revenue plan is inadequate and a handful of fiercely anti-tax Republicans joined to prevent the bill from getting the three-fourth's vote needed to pass a tax increase. It included tax hikes on cigarettes, motor fuel, and oil and natural gas production.

Oklahoma public school teachers have threatened a statewide strike beginning April 2 over demands for better pay and more funding for schools.

Voters may easerules on raising taxes

In another development at the Capitol, Oklahoma voters would get to decide whether to make it easier for the Legislature to raise taxes under a bill that narrowly cleared the House.

House Joint Resolution 1050 passed Thursday on a bipartisan 51-41 vote. The measure now heads to the Senate.