Petition addresses government in Frederick

FREDERICK A petition recently circulated in the City of Frederick calling for a change to the city's form of government was not received by city officials as of Tuesday, according to City Manager Robert Johnston and City Clerk Lupe Arumugam.

That petition called for a change from the current city manager form of government to a mayor strong form of government.

The petition was circulated by local resident Chancie Davila from Nov. 24 through Jan. 1. She said in early December that the petition drive was started based on a number of concerns, such as declining population and lack of growth. About 1,000 signatures were needed to present the petition to the city council.

New approach suggested

The petition called for the city council to hear citizens' voices and put change in place. The petition was suggesting a strong mayor form of city government or other viable options as an alternative to the present form of government. Davila said in an interview last month that the city needed to take a proactive approach to improve city streets, improve water quality and to bring new retail stores to the city that would increase sales tax revenues to make the street and water improvement projects possible.