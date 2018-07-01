Person killed in accident on I-44

A person was killed in an accident on Interstate 44 about 5 miles south of Chickasha Frirday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2011 Dodge pickup driven by Brock A. Barger, 22, of Bixby, could not see a disabled vehicle in the lane because of another vehicle in front of him on a hill. He hit the disabled vehicle, which burst into flames. The driver of the disabled vehicle was extricated by Pioneer Fire Department with the use of the Hurst tool and has not been identified.