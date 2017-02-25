Perry educators suspended amid child abuse case

PERRY (AP) - The Perry Board of Education has suspended the teaching certificates of a teacher and principal accused of failing to report alleged child abuse.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister brought Miller and Sullins' certificates before the board Thursday, The Oklahoman reported.

Upper Elementary principal Kenda Miller and fifth-grade math teacher Jeffrey Sullins are charged with failure to promptly report child abuse or neglect.

They were suspended with pay by the Perry Public Schools board after their arrests earlier this week.

The educators could request a continuance of any proceedings until the criminal investigation is resolved.

The charges came after 85-year-old teaching assistant Arnold Cowen was accused of inappropriately touching girls, ages 10 to 13.

A police affidavit alleges he told authorities he molested female students in class and initiated unwelcome hugs.