Perfect pies: Judges taste great pies at county fair

DUNCAN - Vicki Zimmerman has a well-deserved reputation as a terrific pie maker, but what some may not realize is that she's also a terrific pie show maker.

Decades ago, back when the pie show at the Stephens County Fair was but a simple affair consisting of judges spending a few minutes tasting and picking out favorites of just a couple of pie varieties, Zimmerman thought the show could and should be something way bigger and better. She encouraged the idea along, got others to buy in, and flash forward to 2016 it turns out she was right.

The pie show is now one of the most popular annual attractions at a very popular county fair, drawing dozens of entries in adult and youth divisions in no fewer than a dozen categories, from simple apple to pineapple onto peach, pecan, custard, coconut cream and more varieties. It's a veritable smorgasbord of creamy, sugary goodness with judging always witnessed by scores of interested onlookers.

Many would and should envy the judges in such a contest. But two on this year's panel who did their taste-testing of pies identified only by numbers over about an hour and a half on Friday said afterward that it's actually not the easiest job in the world judging great pie after great pie after great pie.

After the first several pie bites, judge Marcus McEntire said, and certainly after the first dozen or two, his stomach seems to start getting confused about what his brain is asking it to do, and it starts sending out a clear signal, "no more pie."

But McEntire has learned to push through that.