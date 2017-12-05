Pathways program honors those who fight drunken driving, drugs in Stephens County

DUNCAN - An alcohol enforcement plan was offered to Stephens County law enforcement on Thursday and local officials were honored for their efforts to enforce laws and reduce alcohol abuse.

The daylong seminar was presented by Pathways to a Healthy Stephens County in conjunction with the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network

The Stephens County Officer of the Year award was presented to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Benjamin Smith.

"Since Jan. 1, Smith has made 25 arrests for driving under the influence, one arrest for actual physical control, 11 felony drug arrests, 34 misdemeanor drug arrests and five public drunk arrests," said Brooke Mahoney, Pathways board member. Smith also attended the Drug Recognition Expert class.

The CARE award was presented by Kimbra Keeler, director of Pathways, to Duncan Master Officer Julio Alvarez. Keeler said the CARE award is given to a trooper, officer, agency, deputy or reserve deputy who has shown excellence in engaging youth in making healthy choices and participating in educational programs and demonstrated success in underage drinking prevention in and outside the school setting.

"Alvarez is currently the president of One True Light Inc., which is a mentoring program for children that helps around 85 children and includes the program Spokes for Hope, a summer feeding that serves up to 120-160 meals a day during the summer," Keeler said. "He has been the president for the last three years and has been on the board for One True Light for five years."