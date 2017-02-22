Pastor to be sentenced in child sex case

An 83-year-old Anadarko pastor slated to begin trial Tuesday on 10 counts of lewd acts with a child won't face a jury after entering a blind plea to the charges.

Marion Milton-Otis Toehay Sr., of Carnegie, entered the plea in Caddo County District Court, records indicate. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered and he is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. March 30.

Caddo County sheriff's deputies began the investigation after being called to the Anadarko hospital on a report of a possible child molestation of a then 7-year-old girl. Her grandmother said they'd been to church at Washita Full Grace Church in Anadarko, along with her other two grandchildren. She said Toehay, a close family friend she'd known her whole life, served as pastor at the church, according to court documents.

Following the morning service, Toehay asked if the children could help clean his office, according to the grandmother. According to an affidavit filed in court, when she went to check on the children, the 7-year-old girl and Toehay weren't around. The woman said she found them in Toehay's office, where he was in his chair and the girl was between him and his desk. Toehay began apologizing before she said she discovered her granddaughter's shorts and underwear were pulled to her thigh. She took the girl from the church to the hospital and reported the incident. The girl was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for a forensic interview.

The girl told investigators that Toehay placed his hand on her where she was uncovered and rubbed her, the affidavit states, and that he'd been doing that "every Sunday since she was 5 years old."