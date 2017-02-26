Parvo warning issued for Altus pet owners

ALTUS A number of dogs were recently taken into the Altus Animal Shelter with parvovirus and the staff is working to stop any potential spread of the virus, the city said.

Parvovirus causes a highly contagious infection that attacks a dog's white blood cells and intestinal tract. It attacks the immune system, causing symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It's spread through contact with other dogs or contaminated environments and can be life threatening to puppies and young dogs.

Krissy Mayhew, Altus Animal Control supervisor, said the shelter is being proactive in preventing the spread of parvovirus by vaccinating all dogs brought to the shelter. The grounds at the Animal Shelter have been sprayed and treated to further prevent the spread. In addition, the Altus Dog Park will be closed Monday through Wednesday for spraying by Animal Control officials. It will reopen Thursday.

The Altus Animal Shelter asks for help from the public in preventing the spread of parvo throughout the community in a number of ways. Shelter officials strongly encourage local dog owners to have their pets vaccinated against parvovirus and to keep them at home until they are fully vaccinated.