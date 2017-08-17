Parents slam FBI in bomb plot investigation that snared mentally ill son

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The family of a man accused of attempting to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma City bank says he is a paranoid schizophrenic and that the FBI knew it.

Clifford and Melonie Varnell of Sayre issued a statement questioning tactics used by undercover FBI agents to arrest 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell, who was taken into custody Saturday for allegedy plotting to detonate a vehicle bomb in an alley adjacent to BancFirst in downtown Oklahoma City. Varnell, who lives with his mother and stepfather in Sayre, about 130 miles west of Oklahoma City, is jobless due to his schizophrenia and does not have the resources to carry out such an act alone, according to the family's statement.

"The FBI came and picked him up from our home, they gave him a vehicle, gave him a fake bomb, and every means to make this happen," the statement said, adding that authorities "should not have aided and abetted a paranoid schizophrenic to commit this act." Varnell "has suffered through countless serious full-blown schizophrenic delusional episodes and he has been put in numerous mental hospitals since he was 16 years old," the family's statement said. It added that his parents are his legal guardians and do all they can "to keep him safe and functional."