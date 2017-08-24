Parents, infant fighting for life

Krista and Eric Vitense, of Cache, met at a friend's garage while Eric was trying to get his truck entered into a local car club. The rest, as they say, is history. They've been through good times and bad, and now, their 4-month-old daughter, Kathryn is fighting for her life.

"We've been together for nine years, and been married for six," Krista said with a smile. "Our first child was born in November 2011 and we named her Bailyn. She is now 5 years old and beginning school."

On April 30, 2015, the couple's daughter, Averie, was born. She had a congenital diaphramic hernia, or CDH, where her diaphram was not developed properly, according to Krista.

"Averie died when she was 22 days old," she said. "She weighed six pounds, 10 ounces at birth and had several procedures done in her short life, but in the end, her heart gave out."

When Krista found out she was pregnant with Kathryn, she typed a letter to her family and introduced Kathryn as "their rainbow baby."

"A rainbow baby is one who is born after the loss of another child in the family," Krista explained. "The letter was from Averie's perspective, being in heaven."

"From past experience, we had more appointments with the doctor than we had with Bailyn," she said. "We had an ultrasound at 19 weeks, and there was no sign of CDH and everything was fine. My doctor, Dr. Lennon at Memorial Hospital, told me that 'I just wanted to double check to be sure everything is going all right,' so at 30 weeks we had another Level 2 ultrasound."

"After the ultrasound was over, she came to my husband and I and said, 'There's something wrong with your baby, something's wrong with her heart.' My heart shattered into a million pieces."

Krista said that the later that the pregnancy progressed, the higher her blood pressure became and so at 37 1/2 weeks, Kathryn was born by C-section.

"At least with Kathryn, we got to hear her cry," she said. "With Averie, she never cried, her little lungs were too weak. They brought Kathryn to me and then immediately took her to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, or NICU. She didn't have to be intubated like Averie was, but she still had to have oxygen."

"The doctors told us that her diagnosis was Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome," Krista said. "The left side of her heart had not developed normally. She also suffered from Schones Complex, where aortic stenosis, and mitro-valve stenosis are both present and the left side of her heart is affected by the stenosis. She suffers from pulmonary hypertension, which is where the blood backs up into her lungs. She has a hard time eating, because blood is not getting to the rest of her body. She is almost 5 months old and weighs 10 pounds."

Krista went on to say that Kathryn has had two open-heart surgeries, the first when she was only 6 days old. She was born at Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City and has had all her surgeries and procedures there.