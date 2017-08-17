Parade of pride

ANADARKO There was much celebration to be had Wednesday in Anadarko for the start of the annual Original Indian Exposition.

Organizers left the drama and issues of the past year in the rearview mirror for a 75-minute parade that looped through downtown on a relatively cool mid-August morning.

Many Anadarko Elementary School teachers lined children up along Broadway to watch more than eight decades of history and for the chance for a handful of candy.

Two blocks of downtown were lined with one of the largest crowds in recent memory, as representatives from 14 tribes entered this year's parade. They brought with them their princesses, beautiful baby contest winners, dancers and even some superheroes to entertain the crowds. Debbie Eckiwaudah, a former two-time Delaware Nation princess, said she was pleased by the parade this year.

"I think this makes my 18th parade that I've attended or been in," she said. "It's a nice parade this year. There's a lot more people. I like seeing everyone come out and participate. It's such a tradition."

The former princess watched with her 1 year-old daughter, Charlotte Silverhorn-Eckiwaudah, who quickly amassed a large pile of candy. She said this parade her daughter's first was certainly special because of birth complications that the child has overcome in the months since she came into this world. Now on the mend, Eckiwaudah, hopes to see her child in the parade one day.

"It's going to be a new tradition for her," she said. "Hopefully, one day, she'll be a princess and will be out there."

The parade featured many returning favorites, including the Apache fire dancers, who always entertain the crowd. In addition to the tribal princesses, many tribes and organizations entered their own floats and decorated vehicles to the delight of onlookers.