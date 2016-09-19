Parade grand marshal is actor who portrayed code talker

You are here

Mon, 09/19/2016 - 11:07pm Scott Rains

This year's celebrity guest for the 25th Annual Comanche Nation Fair is a noted Native American actor known for his iconic roles.

Adam Beach will be the celebrity grand marshal for the fair's parade on Oct. 1. Following that, he will conduct a special, children-only question-and-answer session.

Beach, 43, is riding a wave of popularity as one of the members of the recent "Suicide Squad" movie franchise in which he's cast as Slipknot; many young fans will know him from that effort.

For many other Comanches, an earlier acting effort carries a close connection. Beach portrayed a Navajo Code Talker opposite Nicolas Cage in the 2002 epic "Windtalkers." He was one of three Native American actors to appear prominently in the movie.

